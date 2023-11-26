close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Shahbaz Ahmed joins Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB; Mayank Dagar traded to Bangalore

Shahbaz Ahmed joins Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB; Mayank Dagar traded to Bangalore

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 26, 2023 10:45 AM IST

Shahbaz Ahamad has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad from RCB while Mayank Dagar is traded to Bangalore.

Shahbaz Ahmed found a new home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the all-rounder has left Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the mini-auction for season 2024. The Indian all-rounder has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from the Bangalore-based franchise. RCB and SRH have reached a deal involving the two Indian players on the deadline day as the trade window will be shut on Sunday.

Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTI)
Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTI)

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out