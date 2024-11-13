Shaheen Afridi back as No.1 ODI bowler; Sanju Samson rises in T20I rankings

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi returned to number one in the ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings after playing a vital role in his team’s impressive 2-1 series victory over Australia, a first in the country since 2002. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi(AP)

His notable returns of three for 26 and three for 32 in the second and third matches saw him rise three slots to the top spot with 696 rating points. Shaheen toppled South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (down two spots to third) from his perch to reclaim the number one spot for the first time since 31 October 2023.

His teammate and Player of the Series, Haris Rauf took five for 29 in the second match to elevate him 14 slots to a career-best 13th place, with 618 points.

West Indies captain, Shai Hope returned to the top 10 of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings after 18 months, following his side’s own 2-1 series win over England. He rose two places for 10th position, with 665 points.

Hope’s teammates, Keacy Carty (128 off 114 balls) and Brandon King (102 from 117 balls), who notched up centuries in the third match have been rewarded with career-best positions of 52nd and 71st place respectively in the batters list, while England’s Matthew Forde’s three for 35 in the series decider saw him break into the top 100 of the men’s bowlers list, in 94th position.

Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain and Mahmudullah made significant gains on the batters list despite their 2-1 series loss to Afghanistan. Najmul leaped 11 spots to joint 23rd with Pakistan’s Mohamad Rizwan, with 604 points. Mahmudullah rose 10 slots to joint 44th (533 points) with Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, who slipped four places.

Mehedy Hasan Miraz moved up nine places on the bowlers list to joint 23rd with South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi (556 points), while Player of the Series, Mohammad Nabi, held on to his number one spot on the all-rounders list after his superb 135 runs and two-wicket in the series.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga moved up four slots to second place on the bowlers list (696 points) after his superb four for 17 in the second T20 against New Zealand at Dambulla. Adil Rashid maintains his position at number with 725 rating points.

Hasaranga’s teammates, Matheesha Pathirana (up 22 slots to joint 31st) and Nuwan Thushara (up 28 places to 48th position) have reached career-best rating point tallies with 556 and 506 respectively.

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner is up four spots to reach 13th place (624 points), while teammate Lockie Ferguson’s hat-trick at Dambulla saw him rise 10 places to 15th.

England’s Jofra Archer is poised to make his first appearance among the world’s top 20 bowlers after a 10-slot jump to 21st place (588 points), while his countryman, Liam Livingstone is still the top-ranked all-rounder, now at a career-best 259 points after scoring an unbeaten 23 and taking 2-16 in the second T20 against the West Indies at Bridgetown.

Sanju Samson rises in T20I rankings

In the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, England’s Phil Salt is closing the gap on leader Travis Head, after his unbeaten 103 in the first match of the series against the West Indies. Jos Buttler made a welcome return to form with 83 in the second match to move to a career-best 726 points in sixth place.

In the ongoing T20I series between South Africa and India, Sanju Samson’s innings of 107 in the opening match moved him up 27 places to 39th with 537 points. Tristan Stubbs has also made gains, rising 12 spots to 26th (587 points), thanks to his unbeaten 47 in the second match in Gqeberha.