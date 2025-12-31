Shaheen Afridi doubtful for T20 World Cup as PCB recalls him from BBL for rehab: Report

Pakistan have suffered a major setback with experienced left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi currently doubtful for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. Afridi sustained a knee injury while fielding for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) and has since been called back to Pakistan for treatment and rehabilitation. Shaheen Afridi incurred an injury during BBL (AFP)

It was a forgettable maiden BBL stint for Shaheen, who struggled to make an impact in Australian conditions. He managed just two wickets in four matches for Brisbane Heat, averaging 76.50 while conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.19. Earlier in the tournament, during his debut appearance against Melbourne Renegades in Geelong on December 15, he was even taken off the attack after being deemed to have bowled dangerously.

The injury occurred on Monday during Brisbane Heat’s match against Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba, when Shaheen hurt his knee while fielding and was seen limping off the ground. It was the second time the left-armer has injured the same knee, having previously undergone surgery that sidelined him during the 2020–21 season.

According to a report by PTI, a PCB official confirmed that Shaheen has been recalled by the Pakistan Cricket Board for treatment and rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Lahore following discussions with Cricket Australia. The official added that initial assessments suggested the fast bowler required complete rest, with the severity of the injury and the recovery timeline to be determined after further evaluation by the board’s medical team.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shaheen expressed disappointment on social media at leaving the tournament prematurely.

"I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team," he said in a statement released by the BBL side. "Hopefully, I will be back in the fields soon," he wrote.

The fast bowler had already been left out of Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka (January 7–11) even before sustaining the injury, with the PCB opting not to recall BBL-contracted players from the ongoing franchise league in Australia.