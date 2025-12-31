Mohammed Shami ‘not out of reckoning yet’ as BCCI plans dramatic rethink with 2027 World Cup in focus: Report

Mohammed Shami may have been overlooked across formats in recent months, with selectors raising concerns over his form and fitness, but a fresh report suggests he is not out of reckoning just yet. With India expected to shift focus to ODI cricket following the conclusion of the 2026 T20 World Cup in March, Shami could yet return to the fold. Mohammed Shami last played for India in Champions Trophy 2025(PTI)

According to a report on NDTV, a BCCI source revealed that Shami’s domestic outings are under close observation and that a comeback is very much on the table.

"Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning. The only concern is about his fitness. A bowler of his calibre will get wickets. It is wrong to say he is out of the selection radar. He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility," he said.

Shami last featured for India during the Champions Trophy in February–March earlier this year, where he picked up nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the opening match. However, he has since found himself out of the national setup, with multiple versions emerging around his omission.

Media reports suggested that Shami was in contention for the Test tour of England earlier in the summer, but concerns were raised over the pacer’s confidence in his own fitness. His exclusion from the subsequent home Test series against the West Indies and the white-ball tour of Australia, however, triggered a public rebuttal from the 35-year-old, who insisted he was fully fit and pointed to his performances in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as evidence. The remarks led to a public exchange, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar responding to Shami’s claims.

If the report proves accurate, the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand could provide a pathway back for Shami, particularly with Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested as part of workload management, with the T20 World Cup just five weeks away.