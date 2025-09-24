Shaheen Afridi fires at Suryakumar over 'India vs Pakistan not rivalry anymore' claim: ‘When we meet in Asia Cup final…’

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, on Wednesday, hit back at Suryakumar Yadav after the India captain dismissed the notion that their clash against Pakistan is still a rivalry. Yadav’s comment came after he was asked last Sunday whether Pakistan had raised their level in the Super Four clash in Dubai compared to their opening match on September 14 at the same venue." Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka(AP)

"I would like to say one thing on this question. I feel that you should stop asking this question on the rivalry," he said in the post-match presser after India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the chase of 172 in Dubai on Sunday, before being reminded that the query was not about rivalry. It was India's seventh straight win in men's international cricket against Pakistan, their last defeat being at the same venue in the 2022 Asia Cup.

"Standards and rivalry are the same," he continued. "According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches and if [head-to-head] it is 7-7 or 8-7, then that is called a rivalry. But 13-0, 10-1….I don't know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore. But yeah, I feel we played better cricket than them."

Addressing the media on Wednesday ahead of Pakistan's must-win Super Four game against Bangladesh on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium, Shaheen side-stepped queries on Suryakumar's assertion.

"That's his view, let him say. When we meet (in the likely Asia Cup final on Sunday), we will see kya hai, kya nahi. Tab dekh lenge. We are here to win the Asia Cup and we will give our best effort for that," Afridi said.

India vs Pakistan final on cards?

Asia Cup 2025 could witness a third India-Pakistan face-off, this time in the final. But both have to overcome their respective hurdle against Bangladesh. India could all but confirm their ticket to the final on Wednesday when they face Bangladesh in their second Super Four game in Dubai. They had earlier defeated Pakistan on Sunday. The Salman Agha-led side, on the other hand, could guarantee their third face-off against India if they beat Bangladesh on Thursday. They beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

If India and Pakistan do beat Bangladesh, Asia Cup will stage the first-ever final between the two arch-rivals, where Suryakumar's men will be aiming to defend the crown, while the latter would look for their third title.