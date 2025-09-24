Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes world record for most sixes in Youth ODIs at 14, goes past Unmukt Chand in 10 innings

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has set such standards that a strike rate of 102 appears to be under par. For the large part of his 70-run knock in the second Youth ODI against Australia U19 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, Suryavnashi's strike rate was less than a run a ball. That is an F1 car stuck in Bengaluru evening traffic. Unlike most of his innings in his India U19 and IPL career, Suryavnashi gave himself time to settle in. The Australia new-ball bowlers definitely deserve some credit for that. The swashbuckling left-hander did try to break free a few times in the powerplay but the flow was somehow missing. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates(Action Images via Reuters)

The good thing for India U19 was that Suryavnashi did not give in. He was steady and in no hurry. He was 20 off 38 balls at the end of the first 10 overs with just two fours and a six to his name. Yes, you read that right. But just after the fielding restrictions were lifted, Suryavanshi decided to cut loose.

Hayden Schiller bore the brunt of it as Suryavnashi hit him for a couple of sixes and a four in the 12th over of the match. If the pull shot for a six over square leg was signature to end that over, Suryavnashi made jaws drop with a delightful straight six over long off in the next over of John James. His fifth six and a record-breaking one came in the next over bowled by Australia U10's fastest Kasey Barton.

That was Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 39th six in Youth ODIs, breaking the world record for most career sixes set by India's 2012 U19 World Cup-winning captain Ummukt Chand. What's more impressive was the fact that Suryavnashi took less than half the number of innings to break Unmukt Chand's record for most sixes. Unmukt hit 38 sixes in 21 innings while Suryavnashi needed only 10 innings to surpass that.

The 14-year-old dynamic batter from Bihat hit a couple of more boundaries before going on to add another one to his sixes tally. He welcomed Australia U19 captain Yash Deshmukh with a big sixes over long but the leg-spinner got his revenge in quick time. In the third ball off the over, Suryavnashi tried to hit another big shot but this time was out caught. His 70 off 68 balls was laced with five fours and six sixes.

In the process, he also brought up his maiden half-century on Australian soil in Youth ODIs.

Apart from Suryavnashi, Yash Deshmukh also gave a good account of himself by scoring 70 off 74 balls. After Suryavanshi and Deshmukh were dismissed, the Indian innings got derailed a bit but just like the first match, Abhigyan Kundu played a superb knock of 71 off 64 balls to take India to 300 runs in 49.4 overs