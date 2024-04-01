 Shaheen Shah Afridi left disgruntled as PCB hold emergency meeting after fake statement controversy | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Shaheen Shah Afridi left disgruntled as PCB hold emergency meeting after fake statement controversy

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2024 02:00 PM IST

PCB held an emergency meeting with Shaheen Shah Afridi after attributing a statement to the pacer which he didn't say reportedly.

Pakistan's captaincy saga has taken multiple twists and turns since PCB replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi with Babar Azam. Azam has been reappointed as skipper and the manner in which it was done has led to controversy. To make matters worse, PCB have also angered Afridi.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi in action.(AFP)
It has left Afridi furious with a statement on PCB's website which carries his quotes, which he did not say. According to ESPNcricinfo, he was on the verge of making a statement regarding it, but an emergency meeting with PCB prevented such a decision.

Another meeting between Shaheen and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled for Monday. "I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity," read the statement, attributed to Afridi.

"As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world," it further added.

Reportedly, Afridi didn't contribute anything to the statement, and his reaction has increased tensions within the national team camp. It was already known that Shaheen would be replaced when Naqvi didn't back him in a press conference on Sunday. Also, Shaheen reportedly feels that he should have been given a proper explanation as to why he was replaced and is also angry at the lack of communication from PCB.

Also, PCB's decision to put out a statement has simply strained Shaheen and Babar's relationship reportedly. The pair are close friends and the pacer even gave his support to Babar last year, when his captaincy was being questioned. PCB are expected to diffuse the situation, so that it doesn't hamper their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup this year.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On