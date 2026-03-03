Shahid Afridi rips into PCB for ‘narrow-minded’ ₹50 lakh fine after T20 World Cup debacle, calls for stricter punishment

All members of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad have reportedly been penalised after yet another disappointing campaign in an ICC tournament. For the fourth consecutive time, Pakistan have failed to reach at least the semifinal stage in a global event. Following their elimination from the 2026 T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage, various media reports claimed that the PCB has come down hard on the players by imposing fines. Pakistan suffered a T20 World Cup exit in the Super 8 round

Players have been slapped with an INR 50 lakh fine, not for disciplinary reasons, but specifically for poor performance in the T20 World Cup. Reports further stated that the fines were imposed immediately after Pakistan’s 61-run loss to India in the group stage, with the condition that the penalty would be waived if they reached the semifinal.

Pakistan progressed to the second round of the T20 World Cup 2026 but found themselves in deep trouble after a washed-out game against New Zealand and a defeat to England. They did win their final match against Sri Lanka, but the margin of victory was not significant enough to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate, resulting in their elimination.

Speaking to Samaa TV, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said he was baffled by the media reports, not because the players were fined, but because he felt the punishment was not strict enough.

“This is a decision that’s hard to understand. That’s narrow-minded thinking. This is a small amount. What will you even do with 50 lakhs? It doesn’t even sound like a penalty,” he said.

Afridi demanded stricter action, suggesting that underperforming players should have been sent back to first-class cricket. He even reckoned that there are players who should not be picked in the national team for at least two years.

“Players who did not perform, send them to first-class cricket. There are some players, I feel, who shouldn’t be in the team for at least two years. That’s enough,” he added.

The PCB has yet to address the reports.

While fines may have been imposed on all players, Pakistan had one standout performer during the tournament, Shahidzada Farhan, who broke the record for most runs in a T20 World Cup, scoring two centuries in seven matches.