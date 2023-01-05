'Maine usko kaha, pehle ground jaayein. Bowling karein': Afridi's blunt explanation on Shadab's absence for ODIs vs NZ

Newly-appointed interim chief selector of the Pakistan men's team, former cricketer Shahid Afridi has announced the squad of the Babar Azam-led side for their upcoming assignment against New Zealand on Thursday. Pakistan have roped in middle-order batter Haris Sohail and opener Fakhar Zaman while star spinner Shadab Khan is set to miss the One Day International (ODI) series against the Black Caps.

Afridi-led Pakistan men’s interim selection committee has picked a 16-player squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan vice-captain Shadab was not available for selection after the star spinner suffered a fracture on his right index finger in Australia. Speaking to reporters at the traditional press conference, former Pakistan captain Afridi opened up about Shadab's ouster from the ODI squad of the Babar-led side.

"Shadab se meri kal baat hui thi. Shadab ne mujhe ye kaha ki mein khel jaunga ye 3 ODIs. Mene manah kiya; mene kaha aap ground jaayein subah and bowling karein kuch overs and phir uskey baad mujhe btayeinga apni situation. (I had a word with Shadab. He told me that he can play all 3 ODIs. I told him no. I advised him to bowl a few overs in the morning before sharing an update on his situation)," Afridi told reporters.

Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab picked up the finger injury during the Big Bash League in Australia. Star batter Mohammad Rizwan is the only wicketkeeper named in Pakistan's squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. Uncapped batter Tayyab Tahir and wrist spinner Usama Mir have joined star pacer Haris Rauf in Pakistan's ODI squad. Babar-led Pakistan side is scheduled to play 11 ODIs in the lead-up to Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2023. "We aim to make optimum use of these 11 ODIs by providing opportunities to our consistent performers that will enable us to select the best available players for the two important tournaments," Afridi added. Hosts Pakistan will play the 1st ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand on Monday.

Pakistan’s squad for New Zealand ODIs:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON