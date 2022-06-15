'Foolish decision by these people. Is it that easy to earn Pakistan cap?': Afridi tears into PCB for ODI team selection

Pakistan had registered an emphatic 3-0 series win over West Indies in the recently-concluded ODI series. The Babar Azam-led side secured dominant victories in all three games – played in Multan – with the captain leading from the front (a century and half-century in three matches). However, despite the brilliant wins, the former Pakistan cricketers were critical of one of the side's team selection for the series – Mohammad Haris.

The Pakistan youngster made his debut international appearance in the series against West Indies, and played in all three games. While he didn't get to bat in the first ODI, Haris failed to impress in the remaining two games, registering scores of 6 and 0.

Following the conclusion of the series, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi became the latest of the country's former cricketers to speak on the decision to include Haris in the squad. Calling the decision “foolish,” Afridi asked if it is that easy to earn a Pakistan cap.

“It was a foolish decision by these people. I won’t say this to Ramiz Raja but if Mohammad Wasim is listening, I ask him to don’t take such steps. Why are you selecting a player who performed in two T20 matches for ODI cricket? Is the process that easy to earn Pakistan’s cap? He [Haris] should have played T20 cricket if he was selected on the basis of performance in the shortest format,” said Afridi while speaking to Samaa TV.

Furthermore, Afridi said that while he supports the inclusion of “young players,” it is important to let them have domestic experience first.

“I also back the inclusion of young players but atleast let them play domestic cricket. You have Sarfaraz and Rizwan as well. It is not as if Rizwan’s cricket has finished that you have brought in another player,” said Afridi.

