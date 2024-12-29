Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shahidi 179 not out as draw looms for Afghanistan in Zimbabwe Test

AFP |
Dec 29, 2024 08:55 PM IST

Shahidi 179 not out as draw looms for Afghanistan in Zimbabwe Test

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi was unbeaten on 179 as Afghanistan trailed Zimbabwe by 71 runs after a rain-shortened fourth day of the first Test in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Shahidi 179 not out as draw looms for Afghanistan in Zimbabwe Test
Shahidi 179 not out as draw looms for Afghanistan in Zimbabwe Test

He and double centurion Rahmat Shah put on 364 for the third wicket before the latter was out having made a career-best 234 at the Queens Sports Club.

Zimbabwe won the toss and posted a record 586 in their first innings. Afghanistan were 515-3 in reply when rain intervened, preventing any play after 1300 local time .

The umpires waited nearly four hours before calling play off, and strengthening the likelihood of a draw in a match dominated by batters in the southern city.

More rain is predicted for the final day on Monday as both teams chase a first Test victory since beating each other three years ago in a series in Abu Dhabi.

Shah, 231 overnight, added three runs to his personal best before getting an outside edge to a delivery from Test debutant Newman Nyamhuri and Ben Curran caught the ball in the gully.

The departure of Shah, who struck three sixes and 23 fours in a 424-ball stand, brought no respite for the six-man Zimbabwe attack.

Cautious Shahidi continued to bat effectively while hitting 18 fours. He is 22 runs short of a career-best Test total after making an unbeaten 200 against Zimbabwe three years ago.

The skipper received good support from Afsar Zazai, who was unbeaten on 46. The wicketkeeper faced 87 deliveries and scored a six and three fours.

Medium-pacer Trevor Gwandu took the wicket of opener Sediqullah Atal for three. But was the most expensive of the home bowlers, conceding 107 runs.

Afghanistan won Twenty20 and one-day international series in Zimbabwe ahead of the Test the first of two with the second set to start on January 2.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 586 in 135.2 overs v Afghanistan 515-3 in 156 overs . Rain stopped play

Toss: Zimbabwe

str/pb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On