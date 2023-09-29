Shakib al Hasan at risk of missing Bangladesh's World Cup opener as team's injury concerns compound: Report

With less than a week remaining for the World Cup, things have been slightly difficult for the Bangladesh unit. The team has been mired in controversy surrounding Tamim Iqbal and Shakib al Hasan, with the former not being considered for the showpiece event in India due to an injury. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan(AP)

The woes seems to have compounded further for Bangladesh as reports emerged of Shakib, who is the skipper, sustaining an injury on his foot. As reported by Revsportz, Shakib is not part of the warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka, which is underway at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The premier all-rounder didn't walk out for the toss as Mehidy Hasan Miraz leads the unit in his absence.

Meanwhile, multiple reports mentioned that Shakib sustained the injury while training on Thursday evening.

Although there has been no official confirmation but it is also being reported that the injury could keep Shakib out of action in the second warm-up fixture against England on October 2, as well as Bangladesh's World Cup opener against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamshala.

Shakib is one of the leading figure in the Bangladesh team, which has already been rocked by injuries. Apart from Shakib, Bangladesh also are without the services of Tamim Iqbal.

Tamim was left out of the squad due to 'long-standing injury concerns' as per the BCB. However, the snub didn't go well with Tamim, who took to social media to express his discontentment. Tamim also spoke to Dhaka-based TV channel T-Sports regarding the same but his comments didn't go well with the skipper.

Shakib hit back at Tamim with harsh criticism, criticising him for being 'childish" and "not a team man".

Meanwhile, if we take a look at the scorecard in the warm-up engagement between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the latter won the toss and elected to bat.

Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva slammed half-centuries each helping Sri Lanka close in on the 250-mark with four overs still left to be played.

Spinner Mahedi Hasan has been the pick among the Bangladesh bowlers, striking thrice in the eight overs he bowled.

Mahedi Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, and Nasum Ahmed has scalped a wicket each.

