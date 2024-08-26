Shakib Al Hasan punished by ICC for throwing ball at Rizwan; Pakistan, Bangladesh lose WTC points

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, on Monday, was punished by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaking the Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan. Shakib, who has been named in an FIR for murder of a Bangladeshi local, threw the ball at Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan during the second innings after the latter had backed away. Shakib Al Hasan threw the ball at Mohammad Rizwan in another episode of meltdown during the 1st PAK vs BAN Test

The incident happened on Sunday, Day 5 of the opening Test match of the two-Test series in Rawalpindi, in the 33rd over the second innings, when Shakib threw the ball at Rizwan in sheer frustration. The offie was ready to bowl the second delivery of the over when Rizwan pulled out in the last minute, leaving Shakib furious and he hurled the ball straight towards the batter, leaving him surprised. On-field umpire Richard Kettleborough immediately had a word with him after the episode of meltdown.

On Monday, Shakib was fined 10 per cent of his match fee and a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was penalised in accordance with Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Pakistan, Bangladesh docked WTC points

Pakistan and Bangladesh incurred a big blow on their chances to make the World Test Championship final after both the teams were docked points for slow over rates during the first Test.

Pakistan were found six overs behind the over rate and hence lost six WTC points and fined 30 per cent of their match fees. Pakistan, however, remain at the eight spot in the points table, with two wins and four losses in six Tests so far. Bangladesh, on the other hand, who scripted a historic 10-wicket win in Rawalpindi on Sunday, their first-ever Test match victory against Pakistan, lost three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate. They slipped to seventh spot in the points table, behind South Africa as a result of the sanction.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play the last and final match of the series on August 30 in Rawalpindi.