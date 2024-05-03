Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer picked as co-hosts West Indies announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Co-hosts West Indies on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the impending T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin from June 1 onwards in the Caribbean and the USA. Shimron Hetmyer, who literally missed the flight for the 2022 T20 World Cup, has been picked in the squad, while the selectors have also added Shamar Joseph, who has played just three T20 matches without picking a single wickets, and is yet to make his international debut in the format. West Indies announce squad for T20 World Cup

Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell and Jason Holder have all been added to the squad, while Alzarri Joseph has been named as the vice-captain with Rovman Powell to lead the side in the ICC tournament.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy was asked whether Sunil Narine, among the top performers in IPL 2024, was in contention for selection and the former Windies skipper admitted that he did speak to the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder before sitting down to finalise the squad. Sammy also revealed that CWI has urged BCCI to release West Indies' T20 World Cup-bound players as soon as feasible.

Part of Group C, the former T20 World Cup champions have been clubbed with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda. They will kick off their campaign on June 2 against PNG in Guyana, before facing Uganda at the same venue on June 8. The hosts will then take on New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on June 12, before facing Afghanistan on June 17 in St Lucia.

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee.

Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.