BCCI dealt with huge Mohammed Shami question: ‘He has art, wickets, fitness, form. What else does he need to prove?’

Mohammed Shami has been overlooked across formats lately, and selectors have posed question marks over his form and fitness. The pacer last played for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy in February and March, taking nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul. But since then, he has been out of the national setup. Mohammed Shami has been absent from the national setup for a long period.(HT_PRINT)

Shami has been dominant in domestic cricket lately, but was still snubbed from the ODI series squad vs New Zealand. In the last three months, he has been one of the best pacers in the country in domestic cricket. In four Ranji Trophy games, he bowled an average of 20 overs an innings, bagging 20 wickets at 18.60. IN the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, he took 16 dismissals in seven fixtures. Meanwhile, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has claimed 11 wickets in five matches at 22.50.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shami's coach Badruddin Siddiqui lamented Shami's omission, pointing out that the pacer already has 'art, wickets, fitness, form'.

He said, "What else does he need to prove? He has art, wickets, fitness, form, and what else does he need?"

“I simply don’t understand why!”

Pointing out that unlike other pacers in the Indian squad, who play only a 'token domestic game or two', Badruddin remarked that Shami has taken a different route.

"He is unlike so many players who are in the team who plays a token domestic game or two, proves their fitness and then comes back to the team instantly", he said.

Predicting Shami's upcoming return, he said, "He is in great shape and bowling with great rhythm. When he gets into the rhythm, when he is running up smoothly, everything falls into place. If he keeps bowling like this, I am sure he would be difficult for the selectors to ignore."

Shami's snub also highlights the Indian team's aim to develop the next generation of pacers in both the 50-over format and Test cricket. Lately, the selectors seem to be concentrated on building and investing in younger pacers.