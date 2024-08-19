By Vipul Kashyap "Shami playing in Australia series or not...": BCCI secretary Shah's statement on pacer's return

Mumbai [India], : The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said that the decision on pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home later this year will be taken after the report from National Cricket Academy .

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is making significant strides in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last November. The expectation is that he will be ready to participate in India's home season, starting with a Test series against Bangladesh in September. Shami is currently in the final stages of his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

He resumed bowling last month for the first time since his surgery and has been gradually increasing his bowling workload, reporting no pain.

Shah said to ANI, "Shami playing the Australia series or not is a matter of his fitness and a decision will be taken after the NCA report."

Prior to India's departure for the tour of Sri Lanka in July, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Shami has started bowling and indicated that the first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 19 in Chennai would be the goal for his comeback.

Ajit Agarkar stated as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "We more or less know who the guys are, there are some injuries at the moment and hope they will be back up. Shami has started to bowl which is a good sign. September 19 is the first Test and that was always the goal. I do not know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that."

Shami has a fine Test record in Australia, picking up 31 wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.16, with the best figures of 6/56. He also has two five-wicket hauls on Australian territory in Tests.

Shah also confirmed that former India middle-order batting great VVS Laxman will continue as the head of NCA.

Laxman became the head of the NCA in December 2021 for a period of three years. His contract is set to expire in September this year.

