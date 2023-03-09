Watch: Shami repays Rohit's faith after wayward start, uproots Labuschagne's stumps with lightning delivery in 4th Test

Mohammed Shami would pray that his morning doesn't end up showing the day. He got off one of the worst starts possible on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test match in Ahmedabad. After Australia's captain decided to bat first, India captain Rohit Sharma handed the new ball to Shami, who made a comeback to the Indian XI after being rested for the third Test in Indore. Shami, who was in pretty good form in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, started off with a wide. The ball swung so much after pitching that it almost went straight to the second slip fielder.

Shami bowled a couple of more wide ones before finally getting it closer to the stumps of Australia opener Usman Khawaja. Shami's wayward bowling continued. It was evident that the veteran right-arm seamer's radar was off. It also sparked a discussion in the commentary box about whether India did the right thing by resting Shami from the previous Test

Rohit, quite sensibly, took Shami off the attack after five wayward overs and threw the ball to his premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who struck in his fourth over when Head tried to whack him over the top but ended up providing a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja and mid-on.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA LIVE SCORE 4th TEST

Shami was not done yet. And Rohit knew that. After Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin brought things under control for India, Rohit decided to trust Shami again. That's just the confidence the experienced campaigner needed.

He ran in sharply and hit the deck hard. The skiddy nature that Shami has, meant the ball just kissed the surface and hurried onto Marnu Labuschagne. The right-hander wanted to push the ball towards the off-side but got an inside edge. The ball cannoned onto his leg stump. Labuschagne was guilty of being rooted to the crease. His ultra-defensive mindset may have had a role in it.

Watch Video: Shami sends Labuschagne's stumps for a cartwheel, repays Rohit's faith with raging comeback after wayward start

Shami, however, won't have any complaints. He already showed signs that he has left behind the rhythmless start in the first hour of the morning session.

"That's where Shami needed to be early on today. He has come back in this spell and has been right on target," said former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson in the commentary.

Usman Khawaja and stand-in captain Steve Smith made sure there were no more casualties as they took Australia to Lunch at 75 for 2.

India are leading the four-match series 2-1. They need to win this Test to qualify smoothly for the World Test Championship final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON