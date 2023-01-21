Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Shami, Siraj, Hardik run riot as New Zealand register two lowest of lows in ODIs

Shami, Siraj, Hardik run riot as New Zealand register two lowest of lows in ODIs

cricket
Published on Jan 21, 2023 05:30 PM IST

Top five New Zealand batters were dismissed for single digit scores as Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets in the match.

India's Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Michael Bracewell, left, during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma and Co. bundled out visitors New Zealand for just 108 runs in 34.3 overs in the second ODI match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. Top five New Zealand batters were dismissed for single digit scores as Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets in the match. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar grabbed two wickets each to make things worse for the tourists.

Team India started off aggressively with the new ball in the powerplay and the duo of Shami-Siraj constantly tested the Kiwi batters with swing, bounce and their line and lengths. Shami drew first blood by getting rid of opener Finn Allen for a duck in the very first over and then Siraj scalped Henry Nicholls in the sixth over of the match. In the seventh over, Shami got Daryl Mitchell caught and bowled to reduce the visitors to 9/3 in 6.1 overs. Thenafter Pandya and Thakur picked one wicket each to bring the New Zealand top order to its knees at 15/5 in 10.3 overs.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit's pause at toss was longer than New Zealand's innings. They were WC finalists': Ex-India cricketer's savage dig

15/5 in 10.3 overs got registered as the lowest score at the fall of 5th wicket vs India. And it also got recorded as the lowest score for New Zealand at the fall of 5th wicket against any team.

STAT: Lowest scores at the fall of 5th wkt vs India

15/5 NZ Raipur 2023 *

26/5 Eng The Oval 2022

29/5 Pak Colombo 1997

30/5 Zim Harare 2005

STAT: Lowest scores for NZ at the fall of 5th wkt

15/5 vs Ind Raipur 2023 *

18/5 vs SL Colombo 2001

20/5 vs Ban Mirpur 2010

21/5 vs Aus Faridabad 2003

After the top five batters got out very cheaply, No.6 Glenn Phillips, No.7 Michael Bracewell and No.8 Mitchell Santner played cameos to take the team total beyond 100 runs. Phillips scored 36 off 52 balls to emerge the highest run-getter for the visitors.

