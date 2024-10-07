Shan Masood ends Test century drought of 1524 days, steps up in Multan with 1st three-figure score as Pakistan captain

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood made the most of flat and batting-friendly conditions of day one of the opening Test match against England at Multan, bringing up a rapid century to set a good foundation for his team in the remainder of the match. Shan Masood brought up his fifth Test century.(PTI)

Masood, who has been under fire recently for poor performances by Pakistan in Test matches in the recent past, is trying to avoid his team succumbing to a sixth consecutive Test match loss. This is the 34-year-old’s fifth Test century in 67 innings, and his first as the captain of the Pakistan team.

The left-handed batter came in to bat after the early wicket of Saim Ayub to Gus Atkinson, and ensured Pakistan wouldn’t suffer from a collapse early on the first day in Multan. He scored at a very decent clip against an England team missing captain Ben Stokes, bringing up his century in 102 deliveries.

His century consisted of ten boundaries and two sixes. This is Masood’s first century in 1524 days, over four years ago, his previous having been a fine 156 against the same opposition at Old Trafford in August 2020. Masood looked in fine touch, comfortable against England’s bowlers and not troubled on a fairly inert pitch, in particular targeting the spinners.

Masood and Shafique share big partnership

Masood was given solid company by opener Abdullah Shafique, who was his typical watchful self but also had plenty of value for his shots as he too crossed the 70-run mark in the first innings.

The skipper had chosen to bat after winning the toss, and made full use of his decision by piling on the runs against an England attack which struggled in the heat of the first two sessions. Ayub’s early dismissal was quickly wiped away by the pair of experienced top order batters, as they put the pressure back on England’s attack.

Despite receiving severe criticism from some parts of Pakistan cricket for the manner in which the team were whitewashed at home by Bangladesh last month, Masood bounced back with bat in hand. The growing second-wicket partnership could spell trouble for England, with the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan yet to bat in this Test match.

At the 39-over mark and drinks being served in the post-lunch session, Pakistan are in a strong position of 184-1.