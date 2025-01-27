Shan Masood lashes out at Pakistan media after question on resigning as captain: 'Koi tolerate nahi karega...'

Pakistan captain Shan Masood was involved in a heated exchange with a reporter after the hosts lost the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday. The reporter asked point-blank whether Shan Masood plans to leave the captaincy on his own or wait for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove him. Shan Masood was involved in a heated exchange with a reporter after the latter asked whether he intends to leave Pakistan's Test captaincy on his own. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Shan Masood was not pleased one bit after hearing this line of questioning, and he ended up losing his cool. The Pakistan captain tried to ignore the question and requested that the other reporter ask their question. However, the same journalist interjected, seeking a reply to his question first.

Answering the question, Shan Masood said, “If you want to talk about facts, feel free to, but your information is completely inaccurate. You have your opinion, and I respect that, but there is a lot of disrespect in your question. You can’t show disrespect to players, me and the others. We all play for Pakistan and get results, but no one will tolerate such disrespect. Koi tolerate nahi karega (No one will tolerate this).”

"You have to understand that. You want to put someone down fine but we all are Pakistan players," he added.

'PCB is the decision maker'

Shan Masood further stated that the cricket board in the country is the ultimate decision-maker, and players accept whatever decision the board makes.

“You have to understand and appreciate that we are trying to do something different, and you must study that. Anyone can google something, but we are trying to do something, and we have won three out of the last four Tests at home," said Shan Masood.

West Indies on Monday registered a memorable 120-run win over Pakistan in the second Test of the two-match series. With this loss, Pakistan finished the 2023-2025 WTC cycle at the bottom of the points table.

West Indies' win becomes all the more memorable considering they were 54/8 in the first innings.

“We have been facing this problem of not being able to quickly get the lower order out for sometime now and we have to find a way to resolve this because in Tests you have to grab the opportunities that come your way as a team," said Masood.