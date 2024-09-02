Shan Masood shown no mercy as shocking fielding blunder leaves teammates disgruntled: 'Na batting, na fielding...'

A day after Saud Shakeel dropped a dolly during the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, home team captain Shan Masood left his teammates disgruntled following a shocking fielding blunder on Day 3 of the match. Shan Masood dropped a dolly during the 2nd PAK vs BAN Test

It happened during the 75th over of Bangladesh's first innings, moments before they were folded for 262 runs, when Hasan Mahmud, a bit early in his execution, clipped the good length delivery from Khurram Shahzad off the leading edge straight to Masood at cover. The ball did keep low, but the Pakistan captain got both his hands, before grassing it, leaving his teammates in disbelief.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the fielding blunder as Masood was shown no mercy, with one of the users posting: “Na batting kar sakta hai. Na Fielding kar sakta hai. Na captaincy kar sakta hai (He can neither do fielding, nor batting nor captaincy).”

What happened on Day 3 of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test?

Shahzad and Mir Hamza's (2-50) impeccable bowling saw Bangladesh slump to 26 for 6 inside the first 34 balls after they resumed Sunday at 10 for no loss. Shahzad, who capped the best session of the series for Pakistan, picked four wickets for just eight runs, leaving the visitors staring at an innings total of even below 50.

However, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz led a scripted revival act as they the pace and spin by raising a superb century partnership. Although Shahzad did pick up his maiden five-wicket haul eventually, his efforts were overshadowed by Litton, who laced his attacking 138 with 13 fours and two sixes, and Mehidy, who made an equally impressive 78 to propel Bangladesh to 262.

Pakistan, which lost the opening Test at the same venue by 10 wickets last week to trail 0-1 in the two-match contest, lost opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Shahzad to fast bowler Hasan Mahmood and limped to 9 for 2 at stumps for an overall lead of 21 runs.