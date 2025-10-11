Shan Masood tells reporter to 'lower expectations' after he says 'humare Test captain lead from front nahi kar rahe'

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has often come under fire in his own backyard over his own performances in the longest format. Masood might have overseen his side's Test series win against England, but he continues to face brickbats. The left-handed batter has played 40 Tests, where he averages a below-par 30.12. Hence, one is not surprised to see a reporter putting Masood under the scanner for his own performances over the last few matches. Shan Masood will lead Pakistan in the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. (AFP)

However, Masood made some course corrections earlier this year, scoring a knock of 145 against South Africa in Cape Town, and he followed it up with a 52-run innings against the West Indies in Multan. Pakistan is now gearing up to begin a fresh cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), and ahead of the marquee fixture, Masood was grilled about his performance. It was then that the Pakistan captain gave a pointed answer.

The reporter told Masood point-blank that he hasn't been leading from the front. However, the left-hander asked the journalist to support his statement with some statistics.

Here is the full exchange between the Pakistani journalist and Masood

Reporter: Aapki apni performance ko leke kaafi baat ho rahi hai ki captain lead from the front karte hai lekin humare Test captain lead from the front nahi kar rahe. Uske baare main bata de (There is a lot of chatter about your own performance. The talk is that our captain is not leading from the front. Please tell us about it)."

Masood: If you give me numbers, then I will answer this question. We are just repeating one thing. We are playing in such conditions where our priority is to take 20 wickets. We don't want to play on wickets where Tests are drawn. To excel in WTC, you must win matches. We need to lower our expectations when it comes to cumulative averages. If you look at the WTC cycle for the last period, I am among the top run-scorers for Pakistan. Unfortunately, the results haven't come, and we consider it a cumulative failure.

Pakistan to begin new WTC cycle against South Africa

Pakistan will begin a fresh cycle of WTC against Aiden Markram-led South Africa, beginning Sunday, October 12, in Lahore. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are back in the squad, and it remains to be seen how the two fare.

The Proteas will be led by Markram as Temba Bavuma is out injured. After the series against Pakistan, the Proteas will travel to India for a two-match series.

Pakistan are yet to reach the final of the WTC while South Africa won the last edition after beating Australia in the summit clash at the Lord's Cricket Ground.