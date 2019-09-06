Shane Warne predicts who will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international hundreds

cricket

There was a time when the milestone of scoring 100 centuries in international cricket was unthinkable. Till one man, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, achieved the milestone. The right-handed batsman retired from international cricket in 2013 with 51 Test hundreds and 49 ODI hundreds. At the time, everyone wondered whether this milestone will ever be achieved by another other player in cricket. But according to Australia legend Shane Warne, there is one person who can surpass Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries.

Speaking to news agency Indo-Asian News Service, Warner said that current India captain Virat Kohli, who has scored 68 international centuries so far, could surpass Tendulkar before he hangs up his boot.

“Yes, I think Sachin’s records are in danger and it is like anyone else who has a record. With me having 708 Test wickets, I was asked the question if I think Nathan Lyon can get me, I hope he does because that will mean that he has played well for a long period of time. It is the same with Sachin. I believe if you ask him if he wants Virat to break his records, he would say absolutely. It will be great fun to watch. Look out Sachin, Virat is coming for you,” Warne said.

Warne further said that Kohli is the best batsman across all formats, but Smith just might be ahead in Test cricket.

“As far as Test cricket goes, I would probably say it is a really tough one between Virat and Smith. But I think if I had to pick one batsman in Test cricket, it would be Smith, but if I lost that and had Virat, I would still be happy because he is a legend,” he pointed.

“I think Virat is the best batsman in the world. I think if I had to pick one batsman across all formats, it would have to be Virat. Viv Richards was the greatest batsman I saw in ODI cricket and in all cricket probably. But Virat is now the greatest ODI player that we have seen. He overtakes Viv for me,” Warner further said.

