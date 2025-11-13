Search Search
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
Shane Watson named as KKR assistant coach for IPL 2026

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 01:42 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders appointed Shane Watson as assistant coach for IPL 2026, enhancing their support staff.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as their assistant coach ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise announced the development on Thursday, describing Watson’s inclusion as a major boost to their coaching setup as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Shane Watson named as KKR assistant coach for IPL 2026(PTI)
Shane Watson named as KKR assistant coach for IPL 2026(PTI)

One of the most accomplished all-rounders of his generation, Watson brings with him vast international and franchise cricket experience. The 43-year-old represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, scoring over 10,000 runs and taking more than 280 wickets across formats. He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2015 and enjoyed a stellar IPL career between 2008 and 2020, featuring in 145 matches and notching up four centuries.

Announcing the appointment, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said Watson’s expertise and leadership would be invaluable to the franchise. “We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family,” Mysore said. “His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field.”

Watson, who has taken on coaching and mentorship roles across global T20 leagues since his retirement, expressed delight at joining one of the IPL’s most popular teams. “It’s a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders,” he said. “I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata.”

With Watson joining the coaching ranks, KKR are looking to further strengthen their strategic setup and build on their legacy as one of the IPL’s most dynamic and successful franchises heading into the 2026 season.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Follow Us On