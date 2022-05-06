'We had a lot of chats. That's one thing he wants to get into': Watson decodes Dhoni's 'different yellow jersey' remark

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022: Shane Watson spoke in detail about Dhoni's comments during the toss after his return to captaincy for CSK earlier this season.
MS Dhoni.(PTI)
Published on May 06, 2022 07:01 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The Chennai Super Kings have endured a poor outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League so far. Under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy, the side only won two of its first eight games before the India all-rounder handed the captaincy back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With three wins so far, CSK are all but out of the race for a playoff spot, but the Super Kings would be aiming to finish the season on a high in their remaining four games. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

On his return to captaincy, Dhoni had stated that this season won't be the last of him in a ‘yellow’ jersey; however, the CSK skipper was wary of not revealing too much.

“You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, you will have to wait and watch,” Dhoni told Danny Morrison during the toss on his return to the leadership role for the Super Kings.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson, who had shared the dressing room with Dhoni during the former's time at the Chennai Super Kings between 2018-2020, has now opened up on the wicketkeeper-batter's statement, hinting that Dhoni can assume a coaching role for the franchise.

“I think, when he said 'different yellow (jersey)', he is probably talking about a coaching shirt than a playing shirt. I'd be blown away if he does anything else but being involved with CSK after he finishes playing, whenever it is,” Watson said in The Grade Cricketer podcast.

“He is just CSK through and through. I've been talking through with him at times, we had a lot of chats and that's one thing I know that he wants to get into, whether it is coaching or being a director of cricket. I'd be blown away if he doesn't move into that job. There's no rush, he is still doing a great job (as a player),” Watson further said.

