Shane Watson ‘profusely apologises’ for RCB's defeat in IPL 2016 final: ‘I had one of the worst performances’

Veteran Australia all-rounder Shane Watson made a heartfelt apology to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans as he recalled the 2016 final where Virat Kohli and Co. suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the high-octane clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, David Warner's side emerged victorious by 7 runs as RCB are still waiting to add the coveted to their cabinet. Shane Watson recalled IPL 2016 final defeat.(BCCI)

It was a thrilling finale, where Watson had an underwhelming outing with the ball, leaking 61 runs in his four overs, as a result, Hyderabad posted a mammoth 208/7 on the scoreboard. In reply, the hosts scored 200/7 despite half-centuries from openers Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54).

Recently, at an event, Watson apologised for his performance in the summit clash of IPL 2016 where RCB had a bright chance to win the mega title.

"To all the RCB fans here tonight, I need to profusely apologise. The reason why I need to profusely apologise to RCB fans is because 2016 IPL final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," Watson said.

The veteran all-rounder further admitted that he had one of the worst performances with the ball in the final and cost RCB the title.

"I was prepared as well as I could. I was hoping to perform my very very best, but I had one of the worst performances when it comes to the bowling perspective in the final. And I most probably cost RCB winning that TATA IPL," he added.

Meanwhile, RCB has another shot at the title this season. They have qualified for the playoffs, but it is going to be a tricky task. They have to win the next three matches to secure the title.

RCB have sensationally fought their way back from the brink of elimination. After losing seven of their first eight games this season, the team led by Faf du Plessis hit a dream run and finally knocked out defending champions Chennai Super Kings a few nights ago to seal a playoffs berth.

Bengaluru will face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The 200-run mark has been breached only twice in 12 innings this season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which means the team having a disciplined bowling attack and a strong batting lineup is more likely to win here.