‘…KKR are not cocky or overconfident’: Wasim Akram sends big warning to SRH ahead of IPL qualifier 1

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has warned Sunrisers Hyderabad about Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers ahead of the high-octane IPL 2024 Qualifier at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. KKR finished the league stage at the top of the table with an all-time highest NRR of 1.428. They played collective cricket and performed exceedingly well in both batting and bowling departments to prove their supremacy. Wasim Akram talked about KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.(Getty Images)

While SRH also played with almost a similar template, just a bit more aggression in their batting department; however, they face a tricky challenge against KKR, who have a formidable bowling attack. When the two teams faced each other in the league stage, Shreyas Iyer and Co. came out on top with a nervy 4-run win at Eden Gardens.

Akram hailed the KKR bowling attack as they have hunted in the pack throughout the season thus far and didn't rely on any individual brilliance to get over the line.

“This is [bowling] is one of the main factors [behind KKR finishing on top of the points table]. There are wicket-taking bowlers. The teams that will take wickets will win the matches. If you see Chakaravarthy has 18, Harshit Rana’s 16, all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have 15, and Mitchell Starc has 12. Starc single-handedly won them a game as well. They are going in the final as a calm, confident, and very dangerous side for sure,” Akram told Sportskeeda.

The return of Gautam Gambhir in the capacity of mentor has worked wonders for KKR as the two-time IPL-winning skipper instilled confidence in the side as they played a fearless brand of cricket with Sunil Narine reclaiming his opener's slot.

Shreyas Iyer has also done a tremendous job as a captain and looked proactive with his bowling changes and field placements.

Akram, who coached KKR in the past, asserted that KKR have shown a controlled aggression thus far which has worked well for them.

“Almost everyone performed, they played Manish Pandey in one game and he also delivered. So, that shows that everybody is happy and confident. They have aggression, but they have controlled aggression. They are not cocky or overconfident," he added.

Meanwhile, the legendary pacer did suggested that the absence of Phil Salt might affect the table toppers as the Englishman has returned home for national team commitments as Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to replace him in the side for playoffs.

“No doubt, Phil Salt’s absence will affect them,” he added.