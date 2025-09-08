Shardul Thakur busts fallacies around workload management, makes bold ‘no one asks us’ claim: 'We're taken for granted'

Shardul Thakur expressed that players are often ignored when it comes to workload management, pointing out that even after playing non-stop cricket for months, there’s little concern shown about how their bodies are actually holding up. The workload management has become a hot topic of discussion in recent times, with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah being taken care of closely by the team management. Bumrah has been the one-of-a-kind match-winner for India with the ball in the last few years, but the persistent injuries have also forced him to miss a few crucial tournaments and bilateral series. The selectors and team management have started monitoring his workload more closely, as seen during the England tour, where he featured in only three of the five Tests, a decision that was carefully planned before the series began. Shardul Thakur breaks assumptions about workload management.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Thakur suggested that it is not the case with every player, as he revealed that he had to manage his body with the assistance of physios and Strength & Conditioning coaches, asserting that no one checks in to ask how the players' bodies are coping.

"I appreciate these questions. No one actually comes and asks us how our body feels after playing for so many months. A lot of times we are taken for granted and the management is not to the highest level.

"But yes, I have been managing my body with physios, with SNCs (strength and conditioning coaches), doing constant work as it's about playing cricket," Thakur said after the Duleep Trophy semifinal, where he led West Zone against Central Zone.

In the past 11 months, Thakur has been on a relentless run, starting with the Irani Trophy in October 2024, followed by a busy domestic stretch in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite initially going unsold at the IPL auction, he was drafted in by Lucknow Super Giants as injury cover, making full use of the opportunity. Soon after, he headed to England for India A fixtures and also turned out in two Tests during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Thakur stressed that while players must give their absolute best once on the field, taking timely breaks outside match situations is vital to manage the body’s demands and stay fit for the rigours of continuous cricket.

"And it's about playing cricket. I'm not saying that you keep pulling yourself out from playing the games. But frequent breaks here and there are good for the body."

"Once you enter the game, you can't be talking about workload management because then the game situation also takes over. When you go into the game, you're expected to give your best. Whatever you have in your tank, you have to give it all," he added.

“You shouldn't be shying away from…”: Shardul Thakur

Thakur highlighted the importance of giving full effort during matches, urging bowlers to hit the deck hard.

"And I believe you shouldn't be shying away from coming in and hitting the deck hard in the game, keep doing those efforts. Yes, when you go out of the ground and when you're resting back home or you have those breaks in between the game, that's where you try to manage your bodies and try to manage your load. If you're not having too much load in the game, then of course you can push yourself in the nets also. But if you're having a big amount of load in the game, then you can take it a little bit easy in the nets," he added.