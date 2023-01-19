Watch: Shardul Thakur's immaculate last-over yorker gets Bracewell, wins India 1st ODI, triggers meme fest

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell was all set to overshadow Shubman Gill's majestic knock with his lone warrior act before Shardul Thakur stepped up and propelled India to a memorable win over the Black Caps in the final-over thriller at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Bracewell, who smashed 20 runs in the final over against Ireland last year, found himself in a similar situation during the 1st ODI against India at Hyderabad.

Eager to repeat history at a packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, a ton-up Bracewell kickstarted the final over by smoking a massive six off Shardul. Facing the heat in the final over, the Indian seamer bowled a wide in the next ball. With 13 required off 5 balls and an on-song Bracewell on strike, Tom Latham-led New Zealand slowly started believing that they are in the driving seat to hand Rohit Sharma's India a stunning defeat at home.

ALSO READ: 'Cut shot from Gill proved why...': R Ashwin drops epic reaction after Pandya's freak dismissal sparks huge debate

However, an under-pressure Shardul then came up with a sucker punch to seal India's thrilling win. The Indian pacer nailed a perfect yorker to dismiss Bracewell as New Zealand were bowled out for 337 in 49.2 overs. Shardul's bowling heroics also sparked a massive meme fest following Team India's 12-run win over the Black Caps in the series opener at Hyderabad. The India pacer bagged two wickets and leaked 54 runs in 7.2 overs for the hosts.

Haters: Shardul doesn't deserve a place in the playing 11, LORD: pic.twitter.com/hqBozWL84I — Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) January 18, 2023

Bracewell was good but not against Lord Shardul #INDvsNZ

Extraordinary inns by Bracewell 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sLrpJNXsUP — Divyanshu Rai (@i_am_divyanshu) January 18, 2023

shardul getting smacked pic.twitter.com/ToSvYt5OSF — best girl (@awkdipti) January 18, 2023

Lord Shardul supremacy, gave some hopes to Kiwis, only to get Bracewell out in the end 🙏😭🙇🙇‍♂️#INDvsNZ #LordShardul pic.twitter.com/EWdjy5iv9k — Sahil (@mysondaniel86is) January 18, 2023

Shardul Thakur after taking the wicket of Bracewell in the last over #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/RYzkYCYO3a — Nishant Shende (@niche_ant_89) January 18, 2023

THAT'S WHY HE IS LORD SHARDUL THAKUR 🛐 pic.twitter.com/Jai7T1pHn7 — LORD SHERDUL (@sherdul_thakur) January 18, 2023

Michael Bracewell against Hardik Pandya, Shami, Lord Shardul & other Indian bowlers today and almost winning the match for New Zealand!

Siraj class apart!#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/0XnDqQPsNB — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) January 18, 2023

It's not over until I say it's over pic.twitter.com/hOEYfATcS6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 18, 2023

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India in the 1st ODI against New Zealand. The Indian speed merchant picked four wickets and conceded 46 runs in his 10 overs. Indian opener Shubman Gill, who slammed a record-breaking double century, was named the Player of the Match. Gill's sensational 208 off 149 balls guided India to a match-winning total of 349-8 in the 50-over contest. Pacer Siraj and opener Gill were hailed by Indian skipper Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"He (Gill) is going really well. The form he was in, we wanted to make use of it and that's why we backed him in the SL series. Free-flowing batter and it's quite exciting to watch. Siraj has been brilliant, not just in this game but in the red-ball, T20 format and now ODIs. Really good to see what he does with the ball. Executing what he wants to do and he is very clear about his plans. Which is how it should be," Rohit said after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON