Shardul Thakur thumps his chest, erupts in thunderous celebration on smashing century off 105 balls: 'Main yu yaha pe'

Shardul Thakur, Mumbai all-rounder, once again bailed his side out in the crucial Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir as he notched up his second first-class century. The right-handed dasher completed his century in just 105 deliveries at the BKC Ground, Mumbai. Shardul's innings was studded with 17 boundaries. Shardul Thakur, Mumbai all-rounder, bailed his side out in the crucial Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir as he notched up his second FC century. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI01_24_2025_000169B)

Shardul, 33, came out to bat with Mumbai in a spot of bother in the second innings, with the score being 91/6. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer all walked back to the hut, and Mumbai were staring down the barrel, with the lead being just five runs.

Then, Shardul Thakur decided to play a counter-attacking innings and found support at the other end in the form of Tanush Kotian. Shardul eventually brought up his ton in the 60th over of Mumbai's second innings.

As soon as he completed the milestone, the all-rounder raised his hands. He was visibly pumped up and gestured towards the Mumbai dressing room. The commentator referred to him as the “lion of Mumbai cricket.”

Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian mixed caution with aggression to bail Mumbai out and eventually give the hosts an upper hand in the Ranji Trophy tie against Jammu and Kashmir.

At stumps on Day 2, Mumbai's score read 274/7, with Shardul and Tanush unbeaten on 113 and 58, respectively. Mumbai are currently leading by 188 runs.

Shardul scored fifty in the first innings

Shardul Thakur showed what he is capable of with the bat in hand as he also scored 50 runs in the first innings. His knock helped Mumbai go past the 100-run mark. His eventual 51-run knock helped the hosts post 120 runs on the board. At one stage, Mumbai were reeling at 47/7.

Mumbai then bundled out Jammu and Kashmir for 206, with the latter gaining a lead of 86 runs. In the morning session on Day 2, Jammu and Kashmir looked set for a memorable and easy win; however, Shardul and Tanush Kotian's resistance helped Mumbai stage a comeback.

Recently, Shardul Thakur was not named in India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. His last appearance for India came in December 2023 against South Africa.

Shardul also went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shardul said, "What can I talk about my quality? Others should talk about it. They should see that if someone has quality, he should be given more chances."

"I like batting in difficult situations. In easy situations, everyone does well, but how you put up the show in adverse situations matters. I see tough situations as a challenge and always think about how to overcome that challenge," he added.