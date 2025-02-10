Shardul Thakur's 'lordship' continues with 6-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy: 'He has to be on that plane to England'

All-rounder Shardul Thakur continued his exploits in the Ranji Trophy, claiming a six-wicket haul in the quarterfinal against Haryana on Monday. The fast-bowling all-rounder, who has been out of the Indian team, is making a strong case for a comeback in the red-ball side for the next series. The 33-year-old star has been showcasing good consistency with both bat and ball for Mumbai in recent Ranji Trophy matches and grabbing the attention of BCCI selectors along with the coaching staff with valuable contributions. Shardul Thakur celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Anuj Thakral during the third day of Ranji Trophy quarter-final match between Mumbai and Haryana.(PTI)

The Mumbai star ran riot against Haryana to pull his team back into the game with a six-fer. His incredible spell helped defending champions Mumbai take a 14-run lead to gain the upper hand. Shardul provided Mumbai with the first breakthrough taking the wicket of opener Lakshhya Dalal for 34. He brought his A-game to the table in his next spell to dismantle Haryana's lower-middle and tail all by himself. He dismissed Haryana's last five batters and helped Mumbai nose ahead.

Shardul was disciplined in his line and length, troubling Haryana batters, claiming three wickets through LBWs to break their back. Mumbai bowled out Haryana for 301 after posting 315 in the first innings.

Fans on social media lavished praise on Thakur's performances and suggested he should be picked for the England tour in the summer.

The seamer has been on a redemption arc for Mumbai after a below-par white-ball season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Thakur's upward curve

Thakur said conditions were tough in the white-ball tournaments, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in which his economy rate was high. In the VHT, he took 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.56, whereas in SMAT, he finished as the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in nine matches but at an economy rate of 10.51.

Shardul has been in brilliant form with the red ball since the Ranji resumption as he claimed eight wickets in Mumbai's last match, including a first-innings hat-trick, against Meghalaya to put their campaign back on track. Thakur and Tanush Kotian grabbed four wickets each as a rampant Mumbai stormed to an innings and 456-run win over Meghalaya to top the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A table. Thakur received the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-wicket hauls in both innings and a knock of 84 in the first innings. The fast-bowling all-rounder showcased his stroke-making and power-hitting skills during a 42-ball 84 at a strike rate of 200.

With a six-wicket haul against Haryana, Shardul has taken his tally to 30 wickets at an average of 23.95, with best figures of 6/58 this season. In nine innings with the bat, Thakur has scored 396 runs at an average of over 40, including a century and three fifties.