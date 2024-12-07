Shastri and Gilchrist left baffled by Mitch Marsh, blame AUS star for bizarre manner of dismissal in Adelaide Test

Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s dismissal in Adelaide on Saturday left everyone baffled, especially former players Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist. On Day 2 of the ongoing second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match, Marsh walked away to the dugout, despite replays showing he didn't hit the ball. Australia's Mitchell Marsh, right, walks off the field. (AP)

The veteran was up against Ravichandran Ashwin and was at nine off 25 balls, when an appeal for caught behind was made. Umpire Richard Illingworth looked unsure but raised his finger as Marsh decided to walk away.

Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri left baffled

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Gilchrist said, “Oh there you go, that’s why they asked, they suspected there was something.”

“Mitch Marsh, before the umpire could even react, took two big steps towards the change room, then pulled up and all of a sudden the finger shot up.”

Shastri responded, “He might have just got a feather.”

“Mitch Marsh just took one step then tried to hold his momentum but then realised he’d given himself away, it must have been the faintest of edges, it didn’t look to deviate a great deal,” stated Gilchrist.

After replays showed that there was a gap between bat and ball, and Marsh didn't hit it, Gilchrist was left stunned.

“That is extraordinary… watch his reaction,” he said.

Backing Gilchrist, Shastri said, “You’re right, he took that step and that’s what convinced the umpire.”

“Ashwin said to (wicket-keeper) Rishabh (Pant) ‘what happened there’.”

Gilchrist added, “There was no certainty from the bowler… an amazing turn of events.”

Moments later, Shastri said, “Definitely, absolutely sure of it. I don’t think his finger would have gone up if he’d stayed his ground.”

“The keeper and the bowler were half-hearted (in their appeal).”

Marsh’s dismissal had little impact on Australia's performance, as they increased their lead in the ongoing first innings. Meanwhile Travis Head smacked a ton, slamming 140 off 141 balls. India had a total collapse on Day 1 as their batting struggles seeped into Adelaide. The visitors folded for 180 and unlike Perth, Australia have come up with the perfect response.