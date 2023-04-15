'She hero worships Dhoni': BJP MLA shares moving message after CSK captain meets his mother-in-law. See pics

Considered by many to be Team India's greatest captain in history, MS Dhoni is known to have one of the biggest fan bases in the sport. The 41-year-old is currently participating in IPL 2023, where he captains CSK. CSK are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table with four points in four matches, packed with two wins and two defeats. They began their campaign with a defeat against Gujarat Titans in the season opener, but then bounced back with back-to-back wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. But then Lady Luck had other plans and they once again crashed to a narrow three-run defeat vs Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni met an 88-year-old superfan.

Chasing a target of 176 runs, CSK reached 172/6 in 20 overs, with Dhoni failed to take them past the finishing line. The CSK smacked an unbeaten knock of 32 runs off 17 balls, packed with a four and three sixes. Meanwhile, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were in good bowling form for RR and took two wickets each. Initially, RR posted 175/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Jos Buttler.

After the match, Dhoni's respect for his fans was shown once again with BJP MLA Khusbu Sundar revealing that the former India cricketer met his 88-year-old mother-in-law, who is also a superfan. Taking to Twitter, Sundar posted photos of the meeting and wrote, “Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!”

Here are the photos:

During the ongoing season, Dhoni has registered 58 runs in four matches and will be aiming to add more runs to this tally. For their next match, CSK face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 24 on Monday, and both sides will be aiming to grab a win.

