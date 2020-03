Rohit Sharma rested, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar, Bhuvneshwar return as India announce squad for South Africa ODI series

cricket

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the India ODI squad for three-match series against South Africa starting from March 12. Dhawan, Bhuvenshwar and Pandya proved their fitness in the recently-concluded Dy Patil T20 Cup.

Limited-overs vice captain Rohit Sharma was rested from the series. He had suffered a calf injury which had ruled him out of the New Zealand Test series.

India squad for three-match series against South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

