‘Trying to cut World Cup 2003 memories,’ India’s performance in Women’s T20 WC final brings back tragic memories

The Indian women’s cricket team are in battle against defending champions Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup. The Indian eves have been dominant in the competition after winning all their matches (even beating Australia in the group stage) while reaching the final after the semi-final against England was washed out. Hopes are high for the Indian team to bring their first world title back home. However, things haven’t gone to plan for Harmanpreet and Co after a stupendous start by the defending champions.

Alyssa Healy scored 75 runs off 39 balls while Beth Mooney hit a fifty as Australia looked set for a big score in the World Cup final. They eventually managed to score 184/4 in the final to give India a tough target to chase. Australia’s rampant start reminded the Twitter users of the 2003 Men’s World Cup final where India were thrashed by the Aussies.

Social media was buzzing as posts started pouring in with comparisons between the 2003 and 2020 World Cup finals. Here are some of the reactions:-

#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup



Me trying to cut World Cup 2003 memories from my life pic.twitter.com/jbSkg7VGN6 — ☝️ (@jiteshrochlani) March 8, 2020

Indians men team seeing women team choke in icc final #INDvAUS #ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/41sP5Mil9S — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) March 8, 2020

#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup



1) World Cup Final against Australia

2) Australia Batting first

3) openers ripping apart indian Bowlers



2003 world cup revisited 😭 pic.twitter.com/YCOHZJURwG — ☝️ (@jiteshrochlani) March 8, 2020

16-year-old Shafali Verma on Sunday broke a world record even before the first ball of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. At 16 years and 40 days, Shafali Verma became the youngest cricketer to feature in any World Cup final (including men’s cricket).

The record was previously held by West Indian women’s cricket Shaquana Quintyne when she played the ODI World Cup final in 2013. She was 17 years and 45 days old.

In men’s cricket, the record belongs to Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. He was 17 years and 69 days old when Pakistan played the T20 World Cup final against Australia in 2009.

Shafali Verma is slated to open the batting for India women with Smriti Mandhana in the big final against Australia Women on Sunday. But she will have to wait for her chance to bat as Australia captain Mag Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first.

Shafali has been in tremendous form in this T20 World Cup. With 167 runs in only 4 matches, she is India’s leading run-scorer. Her blitz in the current Women’s T20 World Cup made her the youngest to attain the No. 1 spot in the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is.