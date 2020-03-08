India Legends vs West Indies Legends: Zaheer Khan turns back clock with stunning catch at Road Safety World Series - Watch

cricket

At 41, Zaheer Khan is not at the peak of fitness but the former India fast bowler turned back the clock during the Road Safety World Series opener between India Legends and West Indies legends at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as he took a stunning catch to dismiss Ricardo Powell. In an attempt to score quickly, Powell played a lofted shot towards deep square leg but Zaheer was present at the right position. The pacer took a jump and caught the ball with his outstretched right hand as the stadium erupted in applause.

Sachin Tendulkar was extremely impressed with the effort and during the post match presentation, he said that he has seen Zaheer feel like this.

India Legends secured a massive seven-wicket victory against West Indies Legends. Chasing 151, India Legends witnessed a stunning start with openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag playing brilliantly.

India Legends were at 83 when they lost their first wicket. Tendulkar, who played a knock of 36 runs, was dismissed by Sulieman Benn in the 11th over. Sehwag kept hitting boundaries and completed his half-century.

Carl Hooper then came out furiously in the 17th over as he picked two wickets off the first two balls of the over. Yuvraj Singh then took the field and accompanied Sehwag.

Sehwag played an unbeaten knock of 74 runs which powered his side to a massive victory in the match.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, West Indies Legends got off to a flying start as Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Daren Ganga struck regular boundaries.

Zaheer Khan provided India with their first breakthrough as he bowled Ganga (32). Brian Lara (17) then came out to bat but failed to leave a mark as Irfan Pathan got hold of him.

Danza Hyatt then joined Chanderpaul out on the field and played furiously. Both the players took their side over the 100-run mark in the 13th over. Pragyan Ojha then broke the partnership as he took the wicket of Hyatt (12).

India Legends bowlers then made a scintillating comeback in the game and completely dominated West Indies Legends. The Lara-led side kept on losing wickets and only managed to score 150 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

