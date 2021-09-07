Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha Mukherjee part ways after 8 years of marriage
Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha Mukherjee part ways after 8 years of marriage(HT PHOTO (FILE))
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways after eight years of marriage.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:04 PM IST

Sources in the know of developments confirmed the news to ANI.

Dhawan was last seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour in July. A seasoned campaigner and vital cog of the Men In Blue's limited-overs side, Dhawan has been spearheading the formidable batting line-up of the team for almost a decade.

He captained India for six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The team featured six uncapped players and was coached by Rahul Dravid.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently eyeing a place in India's T20 World Cup squad which is to be announced on Wednesday. With Rohit Sharma picking himself, it could be a fight for the opening slot between Dhawan and KL Rahul. But with the BCCI set to name a big squad with an eye on COVID-19 protocols, Dhawan is likely to find a place. 

