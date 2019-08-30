e-paper
Friday, Aug 30, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan called up for last two one-dayers against South Africa-A

India A are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 following their 69-run victory in the first match played in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:29 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
New Delhi
File photo of Shikhar Dhawan.
File photo of Shikhar Dhawan.(AP)
         

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Friday added to the India A squad currently playing the touring South Africa A for the fourth and fifth one-dayers after all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out due to an injury. “The all-India senior selection committee has decided to add Shikhar Dhawan to the India A squad for the fourth and fifth one-dayers against South Africa A,” a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

India A are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 following their 69-run victory in the first match played in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Shankar suffered an injury to his right thumb, the statement added.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 22:29 IST

