Friday, Aug 30, 2019
Shikhar Dhawan called up for last two one-dayers against South Africa-A
India A are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 following their 69-run victory in the first match played in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:29 IST
India opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Friday added to the India A squad currently playing the touring South Africa A for the fourth and fifth one-dayers after all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out due to an injury. “The all-India senior selection committee has decided to add Shikhar Dhawan to the India A squad for the fourth and fifth one-dayers against South Africa A,” a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.
Shankar suffered an injury to his right thumb, the statement added.
