Shikhar Dhawan close to joining new side in upcoming Indian Premier League season - Report

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to join a new team ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season and it looks like Delhi Daredevils are the front-runners in the race to sign the Indian cricket team opener.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in talks with Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils for a potential trade and now it has been learnt that the southpaw might be on his way to his home franchise the Delhi Daredevils after a potential move to the Kings XI Punjab collapsed.

The report states that Mumbai Indians were being touted as favourites to land Dhawan but later the Punjab outfit emerged on top. The Kings XI Punjab management were on the verge of completing the deal and even informed the BCCI about the same but the move collapsed in the last minute after a higher bid from Delhi Daredevils.

Kings XI Punjab reportedly offered to increase Dhawan’s price by Rs 1 crore and also offered Karun Nair in a swap deal. But, Delhi Daredevils have offered to pay more than KXIP as they look to strengthen their top order.

Dhawan is one of the most prolific run-getters in IPL with 497 runs in 16 games at an average of 38.23 in 2017. Overall, he has played a total of 143 games in the tournament and amassed 4058 runs at an average of 33.26.

The report also claimed that Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Mandeep Singh has been swapped for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoini while Mike Hesson has replaced Brad Hodge as Kings XI Punjab’s coach.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 17:00 IST