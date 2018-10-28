After Virat Kohli’s record in Pune, Shoaib Akhtar sets him a new challenge

Virat Kohli scripted history in Pune when he became the first Indian to score three successive centuries in ODI cricket. Although, his century, which was the 38th in his career, was not enough to take India over the line, there is little doubt over the remarkable consistency of the man.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who has been a vocal admirer of Kohli, took to Twitter and posted a challenge for the Indian captain. The Rawalpindi Express has set up a new target for Kohli - to cross 120 centuries in International cricket.

“Guwahati. Visakhapatnam. Pune. Virat Kohli is something else man with three ODI hundreds in a row, the first India batsman to achieve that .. what a great run machine he is ..Keep it up cross 120 hundred mark as I set up for you”, Shoaib Akhtar had posted on his official Twitter account.

Kohli has been in stupendous form and has been peeling off centuries for fun in the ongoing series. In the post-match presentation, he was not even willing to speak about the feat.

“I don’t want to talk about my batting. It is a bit embarrassing when people ask you the same thing again and again,” Kohli said after the match.

With the win in Pune, Windies have drawn level in the series. The fourth match will be played in Mumbai on October 29.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 13:25 IST