'Have not spoken to any selector': Shikhar Dhawan expresses disappointment after painful Team India snub

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan admitted that he was 'shocked' at being deemed surplus to requirements for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The senior batter was overlooked by selectors when India named opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of the second-string side for the Hangzhou Games last year. Dhawan's Team India days were already behind the senior batter when his name went missing from the Asian Games squad. India's Shikhar Dhawan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal (AP)

Dhawan even captained India in the absence of Rohit Sharma for a couple of white-ball series. The senior batter remained the leader of the Asian giants in 12 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 2021-2022. The 38-year-old also led India in three T20Is in the 2021 season. Following the arrival of young openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, Dhawan was released from the Indian squad in less than three months after captaining the second-string India side. Following a forgetful Bangladesh tour, Dhawan was dropped from the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series in 2022. His batting average was reduced to 34.40 and the batter had a strike rate of 74.21 in 2022.

'I was a bit shocked'

Speaking to The Times of India in an interview, Dhawan opened up about his exit from the national team. Dhawan said that he is not in talks with any selector following his omission. However, the senior batter continues to work on his game at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). "When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there. The facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career, and I am grateful for it," Dhawan said.

'When I was given the Arjuna Award'

Dhawan also revealed that winning the Arjuna Award was the 'best moment' of his cricket career. The Indian southpaw was conferred with the Arjuna Award back in 2021. "I think, when I was given the Arjuna Award, that moment is my best moment related to my cricketing career. It is a great honour for me to receive the Arjuna Award, and I still thank everyone for being with me throughout his journey, including my coaches, medical staff, support staff, the BCCI, my teammates, family and friends," Dhawan added.