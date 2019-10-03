Shikhar Dhawan joins Delhi for Vijay Hazare Trophy

cricket

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:01 IST

Delhi have been bolstered with the arrival of Shikhar Dhawan as the left-handed batsman has joined the team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019/20. Dhawan took a small break after the T20I series against South Africa. He had already confirmed that he will be plying his trade in the List A tournament.

Though the chances of play on Friday are minimal, which could hamper Dhawan’s return to domestic cricket.

Delhi’s first four matches have already been washed out due to rain, with no toss taking place in three matches. There are high chances of rain on Friday as well, which is expected to wash out the match. Vadodara’s weather is only expected to be clear from next week.

As per the revised schedule, Delhi, the 2012/13 Vijay Hazare Trophy champions, are slated to face Baroda (October 5), Uttar Pradesh (October 8), Odisha (October 10), Punjab (October 14) and Haryana (October 16) next.

Apart from List A matches, Dhawan is also expected to be available for Ranji Trophy in the ongoing season as he isn’t a part of the Test side now. Last year, the senior India batsman had taken a rest from the first-class tournament to ‘feel fresh’ in the World Cup year.

While Dhawan will be available for Delhi, they will miss out on the services of Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batsman is a part of India squad across formats. Although he lost his place in playing XI in the ongoing Vizag Test against South Africa, he is expected to be retained for Bangladesh Tests in November. In the absence of MS Dhoni, Rishabh is already a first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in white-ball cricket.

Delhi squad: Dhruv Shorey (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Subodh Bhati, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manan Sharma, Kunwar Bhiduri, Vikas Tokas, Tejas Baroka, Anuj Rawat

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 13:01 IST