Shikhar Dhawan not Virat Kohli has played most matches for India in 2018

England’s Jonny Bairstow has been the most active International cricketer since January 2018. Bairstow, who keeps wickets for England in Tests, and is their opener in ODI cricket, has been one of their prolific run-scorers across all formats.

English players occupy the next three slots as well, which is a vindication of the theory that England play the most cricket as per the current schedule.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan has been the busiest player this year so far and he is well ahead of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Dhawan, who was part of all formats till the England tour, has played 32 International matches so far. However, after a rather mediocre tour of England, he has now been axed from India’s Test plans.

It is quite surprising to find Kohli not on the list of the top 10 most active players, considering the fact that there has been so much talk about managing his workload. The Indian captain was rested for the Asia Cup, which could have had a bearing on the numbers. He has played 25 matches so far this year.

Barring Kohli and Dhawan, no other Indian batsman plays all the three formats consistently. The Indian selectors are very conscious about managing the workload Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, two bowlers who hold the key for India across all formats.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been busy this year and Sarfraz Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shadab Khan all appear on the list.

What is a common thread between all these players is that they play across all the three formats which is a huge task for modern players. Also, Root and Sarfraz captain their side in all the three formats which makes the presence quite natural.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:14 IST