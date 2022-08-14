Shikhar Dhawan's cheeky caption on picture with Varun Dhawan takes internet by storm

Team India left for Zimbabwe on Saturday for a three-match ODI series against the side, that begins on August 18. Before boarding the flight to the African country, however, the team bumped into popular Indian actor Varun Dhawan, whose meeting with the Team India players went viral after the actor shared pictures on his official social media profile. The side's senior opener Shikhar Dhawan also shared a picture with Varun on Instagram with a cheeky caption.

Posting with the actor, Dhawan quoted a popular song from Varun's 2014 movie ‘Main Tera Hero’. He wrote, "Tera dhyaan kidhar hai, tera #Dhawan idhar hai'.

Varun and Shikhar's bond has left their fans excited. "Dhawans Supremacy," a social media user commented.

Early in the morning Indian team boarded flight for Zimbabwe; on the other hand, Varun recently wrapped up 'Bawaal', which also features Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Shikhar Dhawan was named the captain of the Indian team for the tour of Zimbabwe; however, the BCCI confirmed this week that KL Rahul is fully fit and will lead the side instead. Dhawan had recently led the side to a 3-0 clean sweep series victory over West Indies last month, and remains an integral part of the ODI setup.

Rahul, meanwhile, will make a comeback to the side for the first time since February earlier this year. The Indian opener was ruled out with injury in the home series against South Africa, and was also forced to miss the tour of England last month. Even as he was named in the squad for the West Indies T20Is, Rahul was forced to pull out of the tour in the final minute after testing positive for Covid-19.

Following the completion of the ODI series in Zimbabwe, Rahul will join the Indian T20I squad as it prepares for the Asia Cup in the UAE.

