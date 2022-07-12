‘My target is World Cup’: Shikhar Dhawan's ready to prove doubters wrong in England ODIs

With two T20 World Cups taking place between the 2019 and 2023 editions of the ODI World Cup, a lot of India’s white-ball cricket over the last few years has been focused on the shortest format of the game. In addition to the IPL, India has played a lot of T20 cricket, allowing for experimentation and rotation — but more T20 cricket has meant, Shikhar Dhawan, has had to spend more time away from the team. However, for him, it is all about contributing as much as he can to India’s ODI team, and returning to the national set-up after over five months for the England series, he will be ready and raring to go at the top of the order for the men in blue in the lead up to the 2023 World Cup on home turf.

Dhawan’s last appearance for India was in the ODI match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. He has been picked as the captain for the team’s tour to the Caribbean later this month as well, perhaps showing how much faith the management has in his skills and experience as an opener in ODI cricket. Dhawan says he has been working hard to ensure he is prepared to give his best when he is called up for the first ODI against England at the Oval on Tuesday.

“I understand the need to prepare well before a tour, so I make sure to keep focusing on my basics and the method of my preparation. I had been practising for quite some time for the England ODIs and I’m sure I’ll be in fine rhythm in the coming matches,” said Dhawan as quoted by The Telegraph India.

The left-handed batter is seen as a key component of India’s ICC tournament successes. He was a key member of the 2013 Champions Trophy win, and scored two centuries in the 2015 World Cup. He scored a century against Australia early in the 2019 edition, but fractured his thumb in that match and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament which dented India badly.

“My focus is definitely on next year’s World Cup and for that, I want to play as many matches as possible for India and do well there. In between, there will be the IPL as well, so I will try to do well there and also look to play the domestic one day and T20 matches.” Dhawan was picked up by Punjab Kings after being released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2022 mega-auction. Once again he showed his ability to quietly but quickly rack up runs and get his teams off to good starts more often than not.

Dhawan also talked about the elements of his game that allow him to be a successful opener: “I have loads of experience in the first place. Also, I’m quite confident about my basics and technique, which are important facets for an opener. At the same time, a calm mind helps me build my innings and convert it into a big score. That keeps me in a good headspace.” These are all elements that India will hope for at the top of their order, with Dhawan a bank of guaranteed runs alongside Rohit Sharma, and key to India’s success in the 50-over format.

India will play a three-match ODI series against England, before travelling to the Caribbean for three ODIs and three T20Is, where they will be lead by Dhawan, who will look to solidify the trust that has been placed in him upon his return to the national team.

