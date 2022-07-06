Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in West Indies ODIs as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah rested
Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in West Indies ODIs as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah rested

  • Shikhar Dhawan has been named the stand-in captain for the India vs West Indies ODI series starting later this month.
Shikhar Dhawan.&nbsp;(Getty)
Shikhar Dhawan. (Getty)
Published on Jul 06, 2022
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three match ODI series against West Indies starting later this month as the BCCI decided to rest some of its top players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. The squad also does not feature Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, and in their absence all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain of the side.

More to follow…

