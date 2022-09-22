Shikhar Dhawan seeks UP govt's intervention after clip of kabaddi players taking food kept on toilet floor goes viral

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to take strict action after players at a state-level tournament were reportedly served food from a toilet in Saharanpur. One of the most popular cricketers on the internet, Indian opener Dhawan enjoys a massive fan following across all social media platforms.

Dhawan, who never shies away from speaking his mind, recently came across with horrific news about the objectionable treatment of young Kabaddi players at the state-level tournament. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the celebrated Indian cricketer shared his views in the aftermath of the shocking incident.

The senior Indian batter and Punjab Kings (PBKS) superstar has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to take stock of the incident. "This is very disheartening to see Kabaddi players at State level tournament having food in toilet. Would request @myogiadityanath & @UPGovtSports to look into the same and take necessary action," Dhawan tweeted. The star batter also shared the video of the incident that went viral earlier this week.

This is very disheartening to see Kabaddi players at State level tournament having food in toilet. Would request @myogiadityanath & @UPGovtSports to look into the same and take necessary action. pic.twitter.com/2pekZW8Icx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 21, 2022

As per the recent developments, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Saharanpur's regional sports officer in the wake of the controversy. An inquiry was ordered by Saharanpur district magistrate Akhilesh Singh. The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has directed the UP sports department to take strict action against the contractors and officers.

According to a report filed by PTI, UP State Kabaddi Association secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has revealed that the kabaddi tournament was not sanctioned by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) nor by the state. Singh also said the event was not a part of the annual calendar.

"The tournament was organised by the state government's sports department. Our role was to provide only the technical support. We sent some officials to conduct the event and the selection committee, nothing else," Singh said.

