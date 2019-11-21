e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan shares photos from hospital after minor injury, Hardik Pandya posts funny comment

Shikhar Dhawan was injured during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and posted photos from the hospital on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shikhar Dhawan posted a photograph from the hospital after sustaining a minor injury during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.
Shikhar Dhawan posted a photograph from the hospital after sustaining a minor injury during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.(Twitter/Shikhar Dhawan)
         

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his below par form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament on Thursday, registering a 22-ball 24 at the top of the order in a match against Maharashtra. The southpaw’s approach in the opening 6 overs of a T20 match has been questioned in the past and his strike-rate remains a matter of concern.

Dhawan though enjoys the confidence of the Indian team management and continues to be an integral part of the team in the shortest format. In the match against Maharashtra, Dhawan injured his knee while fielding and was taken to the hospital.

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies team selection - Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep return for T20Is; Deepak Chahar included for ODIs

He later posted a collage of photos on Twitter with the comment, “We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here’s to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days.” 

One of the photograph showed Dhawan smiling with a large group of doctors from the hospital. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who himself is recovering from a serious back injury, posted a funny comment, asking Dhawan if he was curing the entire hospital. 

Both Dhawan and Pandya have been key members of the Indian team for the past few years and the duo would want to return to action soon and help India to more victories.

tags
top news
‘100 per cent’: Rajinikanth on ‘big wonder’ in 2021 Tamil Nadu polls
‘100 per cent’: Rajinikanth on ‘big wonder’ in 2021 Tamil Nadu polls
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
PM asks CAG to develop ‘innovative methods’ to check frauds in govt depts
PM asks CAG to develop ‘innovative methods’ to check frauds in govt depts
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal
In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal
REVEALED: How much will Jose Mourinho earn as Tottenham boss?
REVEALED: How much will Jose Mourinho earn as Tottenham boss?
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
‘People recognise me after Roger Federer match’: Sumit Nagal
‘People recognise me after Roger Federer match’: Sumit Nagal
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news