Shikhar Dhawan shares photos from hospital after minor injury, Hardik Pandya posts funny comment

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:27 IST

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his below par form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament on Thursday, registering a 22-ball 24 at the top of the order in a match against Maharashtra. The southpaw’s approach in the opening 6 overs of a T20 match has been questioned in the past and his strike-rate remains a matter of concern.

Dhawan though enjoys the confidence of the Indian team management and continues to be an integral part of the team in the shortest format. In the match against Maharashtra, Dhawan injured his knee while fielding and was taken to the hospital.

He later posted a collage of photos on Twitter with the comment, “We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here’s to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days.”

We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days 😎 pic.twitter.com/0XDHRXMSeP — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 21, 2019

One of the photograph showed Dhawan smiling with a large group of doctors from the hospital. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who himself is recovering from a serious back injury, posted a funny comment, asking Dhawan if he was curing the entire hospital.

Haha Jatta pura hospital theek kar raha tha ? 👌 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 21, 2019

Both Dhawan and Pandya have been key members of the Indian team for the past few years and the duo would want to return to action soon and help India to more victories.