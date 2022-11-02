Home / Cricket / Shikhar Dhawan replaces Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings' new captain for IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan replaces Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings' new captain for IPL 2023

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan is all set to replace Mayank Agarwal as Punjab Kings' new captain in IPL 2023, the Punjab-based franchise has confirmed on Wednesday.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been confirmed as the new captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. Dhawan, who is not a part of the Indian T20 World Cup 2022 squad, will replace opener Mayank Agarwal as the leader of the Punjab-based franchise in the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Punjab Kings confirmed the appointment of the senior opener for IPL 2023. “Gabbar will be at the Shikhar for Punjab Kings! #SherSquad, welcome your Skipper, Jatt ji! #ShikharDhawan #CaptainGabbar #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings @SDhawan25," the franchise captioned their post on the microblogging site.

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

Earlier, Indian opener Agarwal was appointed as the captain of the Punjab-based franchise before the start of the IPL 2022. Punjab Kings had retained star player Agarwal and pacer Arshdeep Singh in the lead-up to the mega auction for season 2023. Dhawan, who enjoyed blockbuster success at Delhi Capitals (DC), was released by the Rishabh Pant-led side ahead of IPL 2022. Dhawan amassed 618 runs at a strike rate of almost 145 for DC in the IPL 2020. The veteran Indian opener was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of INR 8.25 crore at the mega auction. The stand-in skipper of Team India accumulated 460 runs in 14 matches in his debut season for Punjab Kings at the IPL 2022.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

