'When first time my name got into...': Out-of-favour former India skipper recalls unforgettable World Cup moment

Two-time champions Team India will be eager to end their long-standing trophy drought in the forthcoming edition of the ICC World Cup. The Asian giants last lifted the famous trophy when legendary cricketer MS Dhoni was leading the Virat Kohli-starrer side. It was also in Dhoni's captaincy reign that India last won an ICC title. India have only extended their trophy-less drought in ICC events since winning the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. India have only extended its trophy-less drought in ICC events since 2013(AP)

India had defeated England in a thrilling final of the Champions Trophy. Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a crucial knock of 31 off 24 balls against England in the final, was also named the Player of the Tournament at the time. Dhawan aka 'Mr ICC' has an exceptional record in global tournaments. Once considered an integral part of India's leadership group, Dhawan has been deemed surplus to requirement and it is highly unlikely to the veteran batter will feature for India at the grandest stage of them all in 2023.

Speaking to ICC at the launch of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 official film, Dhawan take a trip down memory lane and recalled the 'special feeling' of representing India in the biggest stage. "It’s a very special feeling when you play in a World Cup and that’s what you prepare for when you are playing bilateral series," said Dhawan, who plied his trade with India in two World Cups.

'History mein naam aagaya hai'

"Your main aim in that or when the World Cup is going to come. So we’re maturing ourselves and bilateral series are like a step-by-step [process]. You take small steps to reach the bigger target and of course, it’s a whole different feeling," Dhawan continued. Averaging 90.75, opener Dhawan smashed 363 runs in five matches at the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Dhawan also featured for India in the 2017 Champions Trophy where he ended up amassing 412 runs for the Asian giants.

The 37-year-old has played 167 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. He made his debut against Australia in 2010. Hosts India will meet Australia in its World Cup 2023 opener at Chennai on October 8. "When the first time my name got into the World Cup team I was like ‘alright’ and you say to yourself that ‘history mein naam aagaya hai ki World Cup bhi khele hain’ (It gets mentioned in history that they have also participated in the World Cup). So it is that big [a deal] as a cricketer, and it’s a great feeling. And lots of pressure as well," the ex-India skipper added.

